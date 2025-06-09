Faith and experience driving debut campaign

The Kingdom Ambassador International Fellowship Netball team [Photo: Mataiasi Stark]

For Kingdom Ambassador International Fellowship, this year’s Crest Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Championship is about much more than wins and losses.

The school is making its first appearance at the national championship, with manageress Merewalesi Seru describing the tournament as an opportunity to expose players to top-

level competition while also sharing the school’s values.

“This is our first time participating at the national level. We’ve told our athletes that winning is secondary.”

Seru says the focus is on the impact the team can make both on and off the court.

“We’re not just coming as players. We’re coming in as missionaries, lifting the name of Jesus wherever we go.”

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As one of the newer schools in the competition, Kingdom Ambassador International Fellowship views the championship as a valuable learning experience for its young athletes.

“We hope to gain more experience and exposure for our athletes. These are the pioneers of our secondary school.”

While the team is eager to compete, Seru believes the lessons learned throughout the tournament will be just as important as the results.

“We’re hoping to take back exposure, experience and also help spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The three-day Crest Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Championship is currently underway at Jai Narayan College, featuring schools from across the country competing for national honours.