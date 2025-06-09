Madonna tops Taylor Swift in nominations for MTV's Video Music Awards

[Source: Reuters]

Pop music veteran Madonna scored the most nominations for MTV’s Video Music Awards on Tuesday, four decades after ​the “Material Girl” singer put the event on the cultural map ‌with a headline-making performance.

Madonna earned 11 nominations for next month’s VMA ceremony, including nods for video of the year with “Confessions II – The Film” and for artist of ​the year.

That eclipsed the nine nominations for Taylor Swift, who ​will compete for the video of the year honor with “The ⁠Fate of Ophelia” from her most recent album, “The Life of a ​Showgirl.”

Both musicians already own several VMA Moon Person trophies.

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Madonna claimed her ​first in 1986 when she was given the Video Vanguard Award for helping to pioneer the music video format. In 1987, she won best female video for “Papa Don’t ​Preach” and has hauled in 20 VMAs over her career to ​date.

It was her performance at the first VMAs in 1984 that created one of ‌the ⁠show’s most iconic moments.

Madonna took the stage in a wedding gown adorned with a “Boy Toy” belt buckle and rolled on the floor as she sang “Like a Virgin,” pushing the boundaries of what was considered permissible ​on cable television at ​the time.

This ⁠year she faces off with powerhouse Swift, who recently concluded the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. Swift ​is tied with Beyonce for the most lifetime VMA ​wins at ⁠30 apiece.

Other VMA nominees this year include Ariana Grande, winner of last year’s VMA for video of the year, and Sabrina Carpenter. Each received seven ⁠nominations.

Fans ​can vote online in 13 of this ​year’s categories. Winners will be announced September 27 at a ceremony broadcast live on CBS and ​MTV and streamed on Paramount+ (PSKY.O), opens new tab.