PTC set to become Pasifika Communities University

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The Pacific Theological College is set to become the Pasifika Communities University following the passage of new legislation in Parliament.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the Pasifika Communities University Bill 2026 will establish the institution as a statutory body under Fiji’s Higher Education Act 2008.

He says the university will serve diverse religious and indigenous communities across Fiji and the wider Pacific, while promoting academic, moral and spiritual development.

“This bill respects Fiji’s national higher education framework, preserves Pacific indigenous and faith traditions, ecumenism and promotes an interfaith academic future.”

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The legislation also provides for the transfer of the college’s assets, liabilities, staff and student records to the new university.

Existing staff will retain their current employment conditions.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar supports the Bill but has raised concerns about governance, including the proposed one-year rotating term for the Chancellor.

Kumar says university leadership should be based on experience and merit rather than alphabetical rotation.

She also says any self-accreditation powers must remain within Fiji’s national higher education quality assurance framework.

Kumar says protecting the credibility of qualifications is important given the significant investment students make in their education.

Radrodro has urged Parliament to support the Bill, saying it demonstrates a commitment to Pacific identity, values and the future of education.