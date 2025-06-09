Methodist Church calls ministers to reform

The Methodist Church in Fiji has declared 2027 and 2028 the “Year of Liberation and Reformation”.

The Church’s President, Reverend Doctor Semisi Turagavou, says the reform must begin with ministers before it can reach congregations.

Speaking at the Methodist Church Annual Conference in Suva today, Rev Turagavou called for greater discipline among ordained ministers and lay pastors.

He raised concerns about excessive yaqona consumption, saying it has affected pastoral visits, sermon preparation, Bible study and evangelism.

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He says the issue is not cultural, but one of self-discipline.

Rev Turagavou also reaffirmed the Church’s position on smoking and called for the same standards to apply to lay pastors.

He urged ministers to address financial pressures caused by unnecessary loans and borrowing, while planning early for retirement.

The President also called for greater attention to ministers’ physical health, relationships and leadership.

He says the Church cannot move forward if its ministers remain burdened by unhealthy habits, debt and strained relationships.

Rev Turagavou says the new theme builds on last year’s call to elevate the Church spiritually and strengthen its effectiveness.

He says ministers must first free themselves from what holds them back before they can lead a Church that is “truly, visibly free in Christ.”