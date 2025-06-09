Two cocaine parcels discovered

[Photo: File]

Two more parcels confirmed to contain cocaine have been discovered in Lau and Qamea.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe says the parcels were discovered on the 14th and 15th of August.

Both were parcels were brought to the Fiji Police Forensics Laboratory for analysis, where they tested positive for cocaine.

ACP Vusonilawe also confirms another suspicious parcel was reported washed ashore along a coastal area on Koro Island yesterday.

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Vusonilawe commends members of the public for quickly reporting the discoveries, saying this enabled police to deploy officers to safely uplift the substances for testing.

Members of the public are urged to call 1681 if they discover any suspicious parcels.