New satellite tech speeds up cyclone warnings

The country will be able to monitor tropical cyclones more closely and make faster forecasting decisions with new Himawari satellite technology.

The equipment, handed over by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, allows the Fiji Meteorological Service to access satellite images every 10 minutes.

This is a major improvement from the previous hourly updates.

Fiji Meteorological Service Director Misaeli Funaki says the technology will give forecasters more timely information during severe weather events.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a form of empowerment because it allows for a forecaster to do their work on time. Also, for us, this office, though it may not be full of people, it may not have the hype that other offices do, but this for us is our redundant office. If there was to be a tropical cyclone, it would fix us now.”

Funaki says the upgraded Suva office will also serve as a stronger backup forecasting centre during tropical cyclones.

He says additional staff can be mobilised to support forecasting operations when severe weather threatens Fiji.

The facility will also support regional meteorological training, giving students and meteorologists from Pacific countries practical experience in tropical cyclone forecasting.

Funaki says Japan’s support is helping Fiji strengthen its forecasting capability while sharing knowledge with other Pacific countries.

He says the new technology will contribute to better preparedness and more timely warnings as Fiji continues to face the threat of tropical cyclones.