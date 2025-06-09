Child fatality sparks road safety warning

[Photo: File]

An eight-year-old child has become the country’s latest road fatality.

The incident happened Tuesday along Queens Road in Vakabalea, Navua.

The victim was allegedly standing in the middle of the road, trying to cross, when hit by a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man.

The victim was rushed to Navua Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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The suspect will be questioned as the investigation continues.

In another serious accident, two children aged eight and nine were hit by a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man along Adi Davila Road in Nakasi, yesterday afternoon.

The two victims allegedly crossed in front of a parked bus, resulting in the accident.

Both are admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

In a third accident, yesterday afternoon, a nine-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man along Narewa Road.

The victim allegedly crossed the road, resulting in the accident. The child is admitted to Lautoka Aspen Hospital in stable condition.

Chief of Operations ACP Kasiano Vusonilawe is calling on parents, guardians, drivers and the community to work together to make our roads safe for children.

ACP Vusonilawe says that as we head into school holidays and busy weeks with large gatherings across the country, the Fiji Police Force urges everyone to be alert to the

movement of children on our roads.

He stresses that parents and guardians must closely monitor the movement of their children and reinforce the importance of road safety.