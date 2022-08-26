Labasa kicks off BOG on a high

Action from the Labasa vs Suva clash [Source: Fiji Football]

Farmtrac Labasa defeated Rams Cleaning Services/Destiny Bar Bistro Suva 2-1 in the opening match of the Punjas Battle of the Giants.

The two sides went into the breather locked at nil-all with Suva breaking the deadlock first at the start of the second spell.

Suva striker Samuela Drudru opened the account for the Whites.

Labasa answered back in the 51st minute after a defensive mistake by Inoke Turagalailai allowing Ratu Apenisa Anare to slot in the equalizer.

Suva again with another defensive blunder saw Lekima Gonerau net Labasa’s second from long range.