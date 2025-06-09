Labasa crowned BOG champions after 26-year wait

Labasa FC are the new champions of the Extra Battle of the Giants tournament after defeating Rewa 2-1 on their home ground.

This victory means so much for the home side as it is their first BOG title in 26 years.

The Alvin Chand-coached side took an early lead in the 17th minute when Rusiate Doidoi capitalized on a fumbled corner kick, scoring the first goal.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Rewa fought back fiercely for an equalizer, with threats coming from Setareki Hughes and John Orobulu.

Their efforts paid off in the 34th minute when Josaia Sela scored, leveling the score just before halftime.

In the second half, Labasa’s Simione Ragoneturaga scored the decisive goal, giving his team a 2-1 lead.

From that point on, Labasa’s defense held strong.

Despite Rewa’s attempts to break through and create chances, the Babasiga Lions stood firm, securing the title in front of their home fans.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.