Labasa and Suva match postponed

[Source: File Photo]

The Digicel Premier League match between Labasa and Suva scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

The match was initially planned for tonight at 7pm and was rescheduled for Sunday.

However, the Fiji Football Association in its social media post, confirms the match has been postponed.

Article continues after advertisement

Other matches will go ahead as scheduled, the triple header will be held on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka starting at 12pm between Ba and Navua.

At 2pm Nadi faces Nasinu while Lautoka meets Nadroga at 4pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri battles Rewa also on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.