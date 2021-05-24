Fiji set to host OFC Womens Nations Cup

Fiji is set to host the OFC Women’s Nations Cup that will take place on July 13th to 30th.

Nine member associations are confirmed to participate as part of their bid to earn qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Tonga and Vanuatu will play for a chance to join New Zealand as the Oceania representatives to the World Cup.

The draw for the OFC Women’s Nations Cup will take place on Tuesday, May 10 and see competing nations split into three spots based on their FIFA/Coca-Cola World ranking as of March 25, 2022.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all be single-leg matches, with the two losing semi-finalists also contesting a playoff for third place.

American Samoa is unable to take part due to ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in the local scene, Lautoka will host Rewa on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park in another Digicel Premier League.

In another match, Labasa will take on Tailevu Naitasiri tomorrow at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.