Extra power for Rewa’s campaign

[Photo: Supplied]

Rewa’s quest for the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament has been thrust an extra boost.

Fiji’s fastest growing supermarket chain, Extra has joined hands with the Delta Tigers for the tournament.

The supermarket says it remains committed to supporting local sports and fostering community development.

Article continues after advertisement

Company director, Abhishek Abhimannu says they are thrilled to sponsor the talented players of the Rewa side.

He says at Extra, they believe in empowering the communities and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Abhimannu says through this sponsorship, the company aim to enhance the growth of football in Fiji and encourage young aspiring players to pursue their dreams.

Extra says the Delta Tigers are renowned for their dedication and exceptional performance in local and regional tournaments and has been a source of pride and inspiration for sports enthusiasts in Fiji.

With this sponsorship, Extra Supermarket says it reinforces its commitment to contributing positively to the communities it serves, adding by investing in sports, the company aims to inspire young talent, instill discipline, and promote an active and healthy lifestyle.