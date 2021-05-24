Home

Football

Dunn signs for Frankston Pines FC

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 29, 2022 7:50 am
Thomas Dunn. [Photo: Frankston Pines FC]

Navua midfielder Thomas Dunn has signed for Australian-based club Frankston Pines FC.

Frankston Pine is an Australian Association Football Club from Frankston North in Victoria.

Dunn will be joining for the 2022 season where he will be playing in the Football Victoria Men’s State League Division 3 South East.

One of the rising stars in Fijian Football, Dunn has been a key player for the Navua football team in last year’s Digicel Premer League.

Dunn was also part of the national extended squad last year under the guidance of the Flemming Serritslev.

