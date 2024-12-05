Downtown FC prepares for NCC comeback

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Downtown FC from Nadroga will make a long-awaited return to the Cecil’s National Regional Club Championship after a ten-year absence.

The team has been focused on building chemistry and preparing strategies for the tournament, knowing they will face tough competition from some of the best clubs in Fiji.

Led by coach Munen Krishna, Downtown FC boasts a blend of experience and skill with seasoned district representatives like goalkeeper Sakeo Tagenaca, Samuela Sacere, Ravinesh Reddy, and Abhishek Ram.

Article continues after advertisement

Downtown FC will open their NCC campaign against Lautoka’s Rival FC tomorrow at 3 PM at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.