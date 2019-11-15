Courts IDC to be held in Suva

The Courts Inter-District Championship will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

This has been reviewed and approved during the Fiji Football Association Board of Control meeting in Nadi last Saturday.

The IDC was earmarked to be held in the newly refurbished Govind Park in Ba, however, following the revision of competitions calendar by the Fiji FA Board of Control, the IDC will now be moved to Suva.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says discussions on the venue and tentative date for the competition are underway

“We will be talking to the Sports Commission on the ANZ Stadium for the Fiji Day holiday weekend in October so that we can do our IDC in Suva.”

Along with the IDC, changes have also been made on the venues for the Inkk Battle of the Giants and the Vodafone Fiji Fact.

The BOG was planned to be held in Nadi but will now be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka while the Vodafone Fiji Fact which was supposed to be held in Suva, will be taken to Subrail Park in Labasa.