Consistency is key for Navua

Navua Football team

Consistency is key for the Navua Football team in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

This was highlighted by their Head Coach, Saiyad Ali.

He says they’re slowly gaining momentum with consistency and perseverance.

Ali says instead of just winning games, his side now places more emphasis on development and values.

“Currently we are working on a three-year development and strategic plan. At the moment we are in the second phase of the plan which is currently going on very well for our district.”

Navua faces Rewa in the round 13 of the DFPL at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday at 3pm.

Before this, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Suva at 1pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.

All Digicel Fiji Premier League games this week will be held on Sunday.

In other games, Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park while Lautoka takes on Ba at Churchill Park.

The other game on Sunday sees Tavua hosting Nadroga at Garvey Park at 3pm