Bengaluru books spot in finals

[Source: Bengaluru/Twitter]

Bengaluru FC proved too strong for Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Super Cup, and they defeated with 2-0 at the EMS Corporation Stadium.

This means that Bengaluru FC qualifies for the finals after defeating the Men of Steel in an intense game.

Jamshedpur missed a golden opportunity to take an early lead in the game.

Article continues after advertisement

A rebound from Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ saved shot landed at the feet of Daniel Chima Chukwu, who tried to poke it in, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made another save to prevent the Men of Steel from taking the lead.



[Source: Bengaluru/Twitter]

Despite a few close calls, neither end of the field scored in the first 30 minutes of the game.

A competitive first 45 minutes ended in a stalemate, with neither side breaking the deadlock despite creating multiple chances.

The second half saw both teams charging at each other from the start, hoping to gain an advantage over the other in the first few minutes.

Bengaluru FC took the lead just as the game reached the one-hour mark. A lob into the Jamshedpur box bounced off a defender, prompting Jayesh Rane to rise to the occasion and head it into the net.

Jamshedpur launched a barrage of attacks, but the Blues’ defence was tight enough to keep their lead intact.

As the game entered the final ten minutes, Bengaluru FC increased their lead when Sunil Chettri slammed home a rebound from TP Rehenesh’s save.

Jamshedpur FC manager Aidy Boothroyd made a couple of tactical changes to try to get back into the game, but the Men of Steel were unable to score.

Jamshedpur FC left the Hero Super Cup with their heads held high after finishing as the top scorers in the group stage and the only team to win the tournament with a perfect nine points out of nine.