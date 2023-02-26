Arsenal extends lead on EPL table

[Source: Arsenal/Twitter]

Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was enough to extend Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Leicester City.

Brazilian struck in the first minute of the second half, latching on to a pass from Leandro Trossard to roll his shot past Danny Ward.

In other EPL results, Manchester City thrashed Bournemouth 4-1, West Ham hammered Nottingham Forest 4-0, Leeds beat Southampton 1-0 and Aston Villa defeated Everton 2-0.