Medal assured for Fijiana queens

It is another history for Fijiana as they are now guaranteed a Commonwealth Games medal.

This comes as the side proved too strong for Canada chasing them down 24-7 in the semi-final round of the Commonwealth Games.

Reapi Ulunisau scored a double breakthrough against a tough Canadian defense line to dot tries in the first and second half respectively.

Other tries were scored by Adi Vani Buleki and Viniana Riwai.

Canada’s lone try was scored by Breanne Nicholas in the dying minutes of the first half.

Fiji will now face Australia in the gold medal match tomorrow at 7.38am.