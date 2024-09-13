Fiji Outrigger regatta and beach clean-up at Wailoaloa

[Source: Fiji Outrigger/ Bernard Fong]

It’ll be more than just races for Fiji Outrigger in Nadi tomorrow starting from 6:30am.

Fiji Outrigger will have a regatta at Wailoaloa Beach but the event will begin with a beach clean-up, followed by the highly anticipated V1 distance races.

The beach clean-up will only be for an hour before the races will take centre stage, showcasing elite paddlers from across the region until about 4pm.

In partnership with TotalEnergies, the initiative invites participants, spectators, and local volunteers to join hands in preserving the natural beauty of our coastline.

Fiji Outrigger president Biutoka Kacimaiwai expresses its sincere gratitude to TotalEnergies for their ongoing partnership and support.

Managing Director of TotalEnergies Fiji, Bhavana Samel, says they’re delighted to participate in the clean-up campaign and contribute to Fiji Outrigger’s efforts in promoting community engagement and environmental conservation.

A second beach clean-up run will be held in the eastern division before the end of the year.