Fiji and New Zealand semi-final

[Source: Facebook]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s is one step closer to winning its first Commonwealth Games gold medal after thrashing Scotland 34-7 in the quarterfinal.

Our side will face New Zealand in the semifinal.

Fiji dominated the game not leaving any space for the Scottish men to score a try until the final second when they managed to get in for its lone try.

Captain Waisea Nacuqu scored a double opening the tries in the first and second half.

Kaminieli Rasaku was instrumental in the match with tackle breaks and good vision.

The other tries were from Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Jeremaia Matana and Olympian Sireli Maqala.

Fiji will play its semi-final match tomorrow at 11.42pm