Fiji Finals website bridges gap for remote athletes

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association is enhancing the Fiji Finals experience through its website, which allows athletes in even the most remote parts of Fiji to compare their performances with those of their peers, simply by clicking online.

FSSAA Secretary Biu Colati says posting of all results online has brought about significant changes in the competition.

The website allows anyone to view all events and provides a daily schedule of events.

Athletes in remote parts of Fiji can now easily compare their performance with every other athlete participating in the event.

The games will also be broadcast live on FBC TV, allowing viewers from anywhere in the world to follow the action.

The FSSAA employs a dedicated staff member to manage the website, which contains comprehensive information about the association.

The Fiji Finals will be held next week Thursday to Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.





