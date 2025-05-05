Chandra reflects on Darts growth in Fiji

Nikhil Chandra [Source: Suva Darts Association]

Fiji Darts captain Nikhil Chandra says it’s inspiring to see how much the sport has grown, reflecting on the progress since he first picked up a dart 20 years ago.

Chandra, who now resides in the United States, is back home to compete in the 2025 Extra Fiji National Singles Darts Championship.

He says it’s a good sign to see the growing interest in the sport and looks forward to new talents joining soon.

“There’s a lot of interest spike which is really nice, good for us overall I guess especially as we prepare for 2027.”

His last competition in the country was the South Pacific Darts Championship, where he and the team missed out on a bronze medal finish.

He looks forward to being part of the team to go to the South Pacific Darts Championship in the Cook Islands in 2027.

The competition started on Saturday and concluded yesterday at the Fiji Club, while the women wrapped up at the United Club.

