Byrne excited to see Loganimasi shine at fullback

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne has backed Ponipate Loganimasi to shine in the fullback role for tomorrow’s Pacific Nations Cup semi-final.

Loganimasi has been training in the position all week and has impressed the coaching staff with his confidence and composure.

Byrne says he is eager to see how the versatile back handles the big-stage pressure.

“Ponipate stepped up really well this week and he’s trained really well there—I’m looking forward to seeing him at fullback.”

The coach adds that Loganimasi’s consistency in camp has given the team plenty of confidence heading into the knockout clash.

Mick Byrne said they’ve trained really well and there’s a lot of high energy in the camp, which is a good sign is heading into the finals.

Flying Fijians and Canada will meet at 12.35pm on Monday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado.

