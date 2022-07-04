Dragons win despite brutal conditions

The Dragons defied brutal conditions to take to down the Raiders 12-10 at WIN Stadium.

In driving rain and gale force winds the kicking game of Ben Hunt proved vital in a tight contest which featured just four tries.

The win keeps the Dragons into eighth spot while the Raiders are languishing in 11th ahead of a bye in round 17.

Meanwhile in another NRL match, the Warriors celebrated their long awaited return to Mt Smart Stadium in style with a 22-2 win over Wests Tigers.

[Source: NRL.com]