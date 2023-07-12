Ravalaca ready for Ali

Mikaele Ravalaca

Mikaele Ravalaca says he’s been ready for ages as he counts down the days to when he meets Farzan Ali in the featherweight 4×3 category this weekend.

Ravalaca says he respects his opponent who is way older then him but that will not stop him from going all out in the ring on match-day.

He says he is not bothered about age but his talent will speak in the ring

“I can’t wait to show my talent and to fight anybody, anyone in my weight category, I’m ready for this fight. My message to the old guy, Farzan Ali, be ready, see you!”

The two will battle it out at the Redemption, The Quest for Glory hosted by Lewis-Hill Boxing Promotions.

Ravalaca fired a warning for Ali to get ready as he will show him what he’s got.

He also extended his challenge to those in his weight category to fight him if they have a chance.

The Quest for Glory is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva at 4pm.