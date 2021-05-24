Crawford’s unbeaten record on the line

Terence Crawford is not only putting his WBO title at risk but his undefeated record as well.

Crawford is up against former two-time world champion Shawn Porter, in the biggest challenge of his career.

Crawford is a perfect 37-0 in his pro career with 28 wins by knockout.

After holding titles at both lightweight and becoming undisputed junior welterweight champion, he captured the WBO welterweight title with a TKO of Jeff Horn in June 2018.

He has made four defenses of the title, all by TKO, though criticism of his level of opposition has remained.

It’s the last fight on his Top Rank Boxing contract, and if he’s going to remain at 147 pounds in the long term, the competition at that weight resides under different promotional banner.

Catch the Crawford vs Porter bout live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform starting from 2pm on Sunday.

[Source: ESPN]