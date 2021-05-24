Crawford vs Porter bout live on FBC Sports

Boxing fans in the country can watch the Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter fight live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform on Sunday.

Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford puts his WBO title on the line against the former two-time world champion Shawn “Showtime” Porter.

Crawford has not fought since a TKO win against Britain’s Kell Brook last November, while Porter has to go all the way back to August 2020 when he met Sebastian Formella for the WBC silver belt.

The event will take place at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can catch all the action from 2pm on Sunday on FBC Sports channel.