Boletanakanakadavu wins best female athlete

Kesaia Boletakanakadavu of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School won the best female athlete award after an outstanding performance at the 2023 Coca-Cola Games.

This did not come as a surprise as the athlete bagged a total of three gold medals: firstly, the blue ribbon event on day two of the games, 200 meters; and she also helped her team in the 4×100 meter relay race.

She was awarded $500 in prize money and $250 in sporting equipment.

Speaking to FBC Sports before the Coca-Cola games, she stated that her goal was to be the second person to win a double blue ribbon, and now that she has achieved that goal, she is overcome with emotion.