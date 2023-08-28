Who is eliminated?

[Source: FIBA]

Australia, Dominican Republic and Italy were the next three teams to lock up berths in the Second Round of the FIBA Basketball WorldCup 2023 on Tuesday after getting wins in their respective groups.

Australia, Dominican Republic and Italy joined already-qualified Canada, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Spain and United States for a total of 10 teams who have reached the 16-team next stage of the competition.

Here is a brief look at what the qualified teams have done to reach the Second Round.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia

The Australians bounced back from their loss to Germany and beat Japan 109-89 in Group E. The Boomers finished the group with a 2-1 and would love to at least match their showing from the 2019 World Cup, where they finished fourth.

Dominican Republic

The Dominicans finished off Group A with a perfect 3-0 record after beating Angola 75-67. The Caribbean nation won despite Karl-Anthony Towns struggling with foul trouble. Dominican Republic have reached the Second Round for two straight World Cups.

Italy

Italy bounced back from their loss to Dominican Republic and defeated hosts Philippines 90-83 to snatch second place in Group A with a 2-1 record. The Italians have won 11 of their 12 games this summer including the exhibition games.