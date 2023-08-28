54 teams to do battle at schools basketball

[Source: Basketball Fiji/ Facebook]

The upcoming annual Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Championship in Lautoka promises an impressive showcase of sportsmanship as a whopping 54 teams take to the field starting from Thursday.

Within the competition, a total of seventeen schools will vigorously contend across six different categories, encompassing the Under-15, Under-17, and Under-19 divisions in both boys’ and girls’ brackets.

Following a hiatus since 2019, the championship is now set to resume after a four-year interval, with an extensive lineup of 133 matches scheduled over the span of the three-day event.

Commencing this Thursday, the basketball battleground will feature notable powerhouses including Yat Sen, Natabua, Marist, International, and Tilak, alongside John Wesley, Saint Joseph’s, and Suva Grammar, all geared up for fierce competition.

Of particular interest is Queen Victoria School, a team that has diligently prepared for the championship and is anticipated to make a notable impact.

The action-packed games will kick off at the Lautoka Multipurpose Courts at 8:30 am on Thursday, culminating in the grand finals scheduled for Saturday afternoon.