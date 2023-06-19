Raboiliku hopeful for next training turnout

Athletics Fiji is conducting training and fitness tests for athletes around the country in preparation for the upcoming Pacific Games in November.

National coach Antonio Raboiliku says most of the selected athletes were not part of the training and fitness test conducted on Saturday.

“You know this is just the beginning, when other athletes will see what we have done, I’m sure most of them will come in the next one. Hopefully, we will do one in between the trials as we go along but maybe, because we have Taveuni athletes maybe it’ll be different when they come for the trial in the next one.”

Raboiliku says they have a young squad, hence the reason they are conducting training and fitness tests this early.

Close to 100 athletes were present for the training on Saturday.

Their next training is scheduled for next month.