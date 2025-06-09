Karan sets personal best at World Athletics Championships

Fiji’s long-distance runner Yeshnil Karan delivered a personal best performance in the men’s 1,500m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, clocking 3:50.77.

Although the time was not enough to advance to the semifinals, Karan’s performance marks a significant improvement in his running career, showcasing his growth on the world stage.

He ran in the second heat and was placed 15th out of 15, and was placed 55 out of 60 overall.

