Young generation need to be aware of past events

University of the South Pacific’s history lecturer, Dr Anurag Subramani says there is a lack of awareness and ignorance among university students of past events.

He highlighted this in light of the National Girmit Day which will be marked with a Public Holiday on May 15th.

Dr Anurag says it is important to educate the young generation on the significance of past events.

“This is a result of the way history is taught in high school. It is all about learning facts and figures rather than critically interrogating the reasons behind historical events and processes.”

Dr Anurag adds the young generation needs to be encouraged to read, whether literacy or historical texts to form a historical consciousness.

He says these events continue to shape our future.

A number of activities have been planned in the lead-up to the National Girmit Day celebration at Albert Park.

These include Girmit Heritage exhibitions, folk songs, art shows, and Girmit sports day among others.