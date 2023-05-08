Workshop addresses National Economic Summit findings

Relevant stakeholders working on the sustainability of mangroves are currently meeting in Suva.

The one-day interdepartmental workshop is the first step to “walk the talk” and implement the key outcomes from the National Economic Summit.

Workshop Facilitator Doctor Padma Narsey Lal says the outcome paper that will be produced at the end of the workshop will be addressed to cabinet.

Dr. Lal says all stakeholders present have a mandate over any aspect of the mangroves, including key technical experts.