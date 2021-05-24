Women take part in virtual budget consultation

In honour of International Women’s Day, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum hosted a virtual budget consultation with women across the country to discuss the revised 2021-2022 National Budget.

Sayed-Khaiyum addressed some of the issues raised by women online and highlighted the importance of women’s role in society and their significant contribution to the revised 2021-2022 National Budget.

He also discussed issues such as minimum wage rates, national debt levels and prices of items across the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum noted initiatives by the #government to assist Fijians, such as the Covid-19 Partnership of Private General Practitioners Scheme, the Fiji Development Bank’s $200 million guarantee scheme for COVID-19 recovery credits, and the Fiji Recovery Rebate Package.

He also highlighted that there was much misinformation surrounding Bill 17, which was the amendment to the iTaukei Land Trust Act.

In addition, he assured landowners that this amendment will not affect any of their rights and that ownership of iTaukei land will always be protected by the Constitution.