Wastewater floods homes and streets in Naqiliso

Residents of Naqiliso in Davuilevu are demanding urgent action after a Fiji Corrections Service project blocked the main drainage outlets.

The flooding has left homes and roads partially covered by wastewater.

Narayan Chand, who has lived in the settlement for over 25 years, shared that the area has been flooded for more than three days.

Chand states residents are struggling with the stench and workers are stranded.

He adds there were two main drainage outlets, which were buried and blocked when contractors initially began work on the FCS project on Thursday.

“We understand people are saying Naqiliso is an informal settlement. We are not asking for much; we just need the waste drainage issue addressed.”

Sanjay Narayan, a minibus driver and sole breadwinner, says he has been unable to work since Thursday due to the flooding.

The Fiji Corrections Service said the project was part of a plan to expand the cemetery site for the next seven years.

They have also assured that they would contact the contractors to address the issues raised by residents.

