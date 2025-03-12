Voting stance reflects their character, says Tikoduadua

Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua.

The actions of last night reflect the shifting views of those who can’t seem to make up their minds about the 2013 Constitution.

This is the view of Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua when asked this morning about the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025.

The Bill did not achieve the 75 percent majority that is required for the amendments to take place.

The final vote count was 40 in favor, 14 against, and one did not vote.

Tikoduadua says he stands by his stance on the 2013 Constitution, calling it undemocratic because it is almost impossible to change.

“If that is the way a law is made, then that is undemocratic in its essence because power should always remain with the people to determine their destiny.”

However, Tikoduadua acknowledges that this is politics and that everyone has the right to express their own judgment.

He says he can only hope that dialogue and mature conversations will continue.

The Minister adds that his focus will be on ensuring that every Fijian is protected under his leadership.

