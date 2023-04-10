Violence and crime mirrors social challenges: FCOSS

Fiji is grappling with a concerning trend of violence with street brawls, muggings, and safety concerns plaguing the capital city.

The Fiji Council of Social Services has labeled this surge in violent and criminal cases as vigilante behavior, reflecting the challenges faced by people in society, particularly financial and social hardships.

Vani Catanisiga, the Executive Director of FCOSS, has highlighted that substance abuse could be a contributing factor in the majority of these cases, leading some individuals to take to the streets in a dark display of aggression.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s to do with issues that happened at the family level but its also about trusting authorities to deal with some of the conflicts that happened in communities. The onus is on families to be demonstrating. Many times we talk to our children where we say violence is not the answer but we demonstrate a different thing.”

Catanisiga has called on stakeholders to work together in finding a solution to address this disturbing trend.

She states that the lack of finances and widespread poverty are seen as underlying factors contributing to this rise in social issues.

FBC News has also sent questions to Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua, as concerns grow about the overall safety of Suva town.