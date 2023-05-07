Vast job opportunities for new lawyers

Fiji Law Society Treasurer, Seruwaia Nayacalevu

New lawyers and legal practitioners eventually secure jobs after being admitted to the bar.

Fiji Law Society Treasurer, Seruwaia Nayacalevu highlighted this during an interview with FBC News.

According to Nayacalevu, many young lawyers secured jobs before their admission to the bar in previous years.

She stressed the vastness of the legal field, urging young lawyers to explore other areas beyond the courtroom.

“For those that are not able to, eventually when vacant positions become available either at Legal Aid or the AG’s office or at private law firms when they advertise or with other government departments, they get absorbed into the system, and you also have those that continue their studies to do a master’s of law.”

Nayacalevu highlighted the importance of joining non-government organizations where they can utilize their legal knowledge outside of the courtroom if necessary.