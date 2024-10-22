USP staff strike continues until progress is made

Association of the University of the South Pacific Staff General Secretary Rosie Fatiaki says the strike will continue until they see some real progress.

Fatiaki and members of the AUSPS and the University of the South Pacific Staff Union are now on to their third day of strike, where they are expressing grievances over leadership issues at the institution, which they claim are affecting other segments of their employment.

Fatiaki says it’s been four weeks since they submitted a terms of reference to USP Secretariat, and she claims they are running out of time as the USP Council will meet next month.

She says they demand an investigation commence right away against Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia before the Council meets.

“Something needs to be done and progress needs to be made, and this investigation needs to happen to bring the matter to rest, so it’s really getting that moving because, as far as the staff are seeing it, there is no progress; if the TOR takes four weeks, other processes will be delayed and the investigation will be delayed, and I just wondered if the report will be ready for the November Council.”

Fatiaki says they want the investigation to expose their claims of the poor leadership of Professor Ahluwalia.

She says the placards displayed by the staff tell the reason why the Vince Chancellor needs to go.

She adds that they will also look into the law of industrial actions before they challenge a so-called statement by the university that all staff on strike will not be paid during the strike period.

USP is yet to make comments on the action taken by these staff.

FBC News understands that Professor Pal Ahluwalia is in Samoa attending the Commonwealth Head of Governments meeting.