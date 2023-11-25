USP Journalism students recognized

17 USP Journalism students have been recognized for their hard work, dedication, and exemplary storytelling during the 2023 Journalism Awards night.

Papua New Guinea Minister for Communication and Information Technology Timothy Masiu, while officiating at the event, acknowledged the students for their contribution and also reminded them of the importance of upholding ethics.

He says that journalists serve as a watchdog, the voice of the voiceless, and the bridge that connects communities.

“Let us also acknowledge the challenges that journalists face in the pursuit of truth. The freedom of the press is a cornerstone of any vibrant democracy, and it is our collective responsibility to safeguard and protect it. We must support the journalists who work tirelessly to uncover the stories that need to be told, even when faced with adversity.”



Yukta Chand (left) and Viliame Tawanakoro jointly won the FBC Most Outstanding Journalism Student of the Year award

Viliame Tawanakoro and Yukta Chand both scooped the FBC Most Outstanding Journalism Student of the Year award.

Chand says she was not expecting the top honours award after returning from Western Sydney University on a student exchange program.

“I have worked so hard, and today is just so emotional. I wish my parents were here just to see me receive this award. I chose to write about vulnerable people, so it encourages me more to work towards writing more about them.”

Meanwhile, hard work has paid off for Tawanakoro.

He admits going through financial challenges but dedicated his award to his family and those who have been supporting him over the journey.

“I’m really excited; I wasn’t actually expecting this, as I was just here to be part of the programs this evening, but I wasn’t expecting this award. Journalism is all that we can actually put in the box, but there is actually so much in this career and passion where you connect people with stories.”

The University of the South Pacific School of Journalism and the PNG National Broadcasting Corporation have recently signed an MOU to allow the training, sharing, and upskilling of journalists in the region.

Meanwhile, other winners include:

Most promising first-year student: Riya Bhagwan

Best News Reporting: Aralai Vosayaco and Nikhil Kumar

FBC Best Radio Student: Josepheen Tarianga

FBC Best Television Students: Nishat Kanti and Maretta Putri

Best Sport Reporting: Sera Navuga

Best Feature Reporting: Prerna Priyanka

Best regional reporting: Lorima Dalituicama

Best Online Reporting: Brittany Nawaqatabu

Wansolwara Outstanding Reporting Award: Ema Ganivatu

Best Inclusive Award, Best Editorial Team, and Best Professional Award: Nikhil Kumar

Team player award: Ivy Mallam