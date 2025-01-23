Unruly passenger on Fiji Airways flight charged

[Source: News.com.au/ Facebook]

A 69-year-old Australian woman will reappear in the Nadi Magistrates Court this afternoon for allegedly misbehaving on Fiji Airways flight FJ871 from San Francisco to Nadi last Saturday.

Fiji Police confirmed the woman was intoxicated and causing a nuisance to passengers on board the flight.

Stephanie Banks has been charged with one count of unruly passenger behaviour under the Fiji Civil Aviation Act.

A video published by news.com.au that was taken by flight attendants shows that a woman who was irate was thrashing and screaming.

It is alleged the woman’s comments towards the crew were ‘racist and vulgar’ in nature.

The video shows the flight attendants managed to restrain her, put her in the back seat of the plane and duct taped her mouth.

She is currently under the custody of Immigration Officials and will appear in Nadi Court this afternoon.

We have also sent questions to Fiji Airways regarding the matter.