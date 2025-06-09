Unlicensed operators targeted in fisheries export probe

The Ministry of Fisheries has uncovered underreporting of seafood exports. Some companies declared lower volumes than what was shipped overseas.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Saimone Tauvoli pointed out that checks on export data exposed the discrepancies. He said there were clear gaps between company reports and shipment records.

Fisheries officials are now stationed at seafood outlets. They are monitoring trade and ensuring compliance.

The Ministry is also verifying catch data with fishers. Buyers are being checked to confirm they hold valid licences.

” This is essential because we want to avoid confiscating their produce and it is important to ensure that licensed sellers are involved in the trade.”

Tauvoli said the aim was to protect fishers.

He explained that only licensed sellers must operate in the trade. This will help prevent the seizure of produce and safeguard incomes.

He adds that pricing depends on quality. However, preventing spoilage and ensuring fair treatment of fishers remain key priorities.

The Ministry said monitoring would continue. It will work with industry stakeholders to protect the integrity of Fiji’s seafood export sector.

