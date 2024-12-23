Union strikes deal, Christmas bonus for workers

[Source: Supplied]

The Construction Energy and Timber Workers Union of Fiji signed a collective agreement with iron ore mining company, Amex Resources Limited today, paving the way for a Christmas bonus payout for 80 employees tomorrow.

CETWUF national secretary John Paul said they have also reached an agreement on the improvement of some working conditions and have agreed to meet with Amex in March next year to discuss workers pay issues.

He said the signing of the collective agreement was a major achievement for CETWUF after many months of discussions with Amex.

“We hope that other employers will also do the same with the workers representative unions, and give workers what they are entitled to instead of making us run in circles,” Paul said.

“On the same note, this also shows the importance of workers to belong to a union to promote and protect their rights.”