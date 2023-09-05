Understand your role, Speaker tells MPs

Members of Parliament have been reminded this morning about their role.

Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu reiterated this at the induction training for MPs.

Ratu Naiqama also revealed why the induction, which was supposed to happen soon after the election, did not take place.

The Speaker of Parliament says this is merely because of the regional commitments that Fiji needs to be part of.

“To all the new members in this term of Parliament, I encourage you all to capitalize on this opportunity to ask the questions that you need to at the end of the presentations, honorable members. I wish you well for the duration of the three days of induction, and I sincerely hope that you will find these inductions useful, relevant, and meaningful to help you further as you continue to undertake your legislative representative and oversight functions.”

Ratu Naiqama also reminded MPs about the rules of Parliament and the importance of understanding orders.

He stressed that members must continue with the transformation work to ensure that our parliament remains relevant to the many challenges Fijians face.

Ratu Naiqama told MPs they must strive to maintain a parliament that represents the people.

He also highlighted the importance of understanding the Sustainable Development Goals and the national development plan.