UK pledges $120K support for TRC

The United Kingdom will provide $120, 000 support the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s legal and public relations initiatives.

The funding will last until next month.

The pledge by the UK to support the TRC was made during a Memorandum of Understanding signed last week.

The signing ceremony was officiated by the British High Commissioner to Fiji Dr. Brian Jones, and the Minister for Women Sashi Kiran, on behalf of the Government.

Kiran expressed appreciation for the UK’s support, particularly in media, communications, and capacity-building efforts.

She says this partnership strengthens their ability to foster national healing through transparent dialogue and institutional support.

