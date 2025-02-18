UK aligns its support to Fiji's NDP

The UK government is aligning its support with Fiji’s National Development Plan.

British High Commissioner Dr. Brian Jones says while the UK is not a major player in Fiji’s healthcare and education sectors, it is willing to shift priorities.

This includes a scholarship scheme to equip Fijian healthcare professionals with up-to-date knowledge.

“It’s about understanding what the public and healthcare needs are. Some of my friends who work in the healthcare sector in Fiji also tell me that some of it isn’t about money.”

Dr. Jones says the support will equip professionals with new expertise, enabling them to drive meaningful change and contribute to Fiji’s development.

