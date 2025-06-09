Two die in Lautoka accident

Two people have died following a road accident in Lautoka yesterday.

Police say the deceased are the 52-year-old driver and his 77-year-old passenger, who was seated in the front.

Both victims are from Vitogo, Lautoka.

Police say the driver was overtaking another vehicle at Vatamai Junction when he hit another vehicle, lost control, and veered off the road.

As a result, his vehicle landed in a creek just before the Lovu Bridge.

The driver and his three passengers were transported to the Lautoka Hospital.

The driver and one of the passengers were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other two passengers are currently admitted at Lautoka Hospital under observation.

