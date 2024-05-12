Two charged in relation to Caubati man’s alleged murder

Two men will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow in a special court sitting, charged with the alleged murder of a 29-year-old man.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution sanctioned the charges against the two following an investigation conducted by the Southern Division Crime Unit.

The victim on the 4th of May, died in his Caubati, Nasinu home from injuries sustained during an assault in Suva.

Investigators managed to establish that the two accused persons, employed as security personnel of a supermarket in Suva, had allegedly assaulted the man, as they suspected the victim of stealing.

The victim sustained serious injuries, which were confirmed in a post mortem examination had resulted in his death.

The two accused persons aged 43 and 25 have been charged with one count each of murder.